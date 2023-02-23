Qatar-Sri Lanka ties see significant development: Envoy

Qatar and Sri Lanka have embarked on significant developments in bilateral relations this year, and seek to further boost cooperation in areas that matter to both countries, Ambassador of Sri Lanka H.E. Mohamed Mafaz Mohideen has said.

Sri Lanka seeks to enhance the longstanding ties with Qatar by focusing on untapped potentials in the corporation, Ambassador Mohideen said, addressing a reception held on Tuesday at The Westin Doha Hotel to mark the country’s 75th Independence Day.

The event was graced by Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri; Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad; and Director of the Protocol Department Ambassador H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhroo. They were joined by members of the Sri Lankan community.

Addressing the guests, Ambassador Mohideen said: ”We have longstanding relationship with Qatar, established in 1976 with ambassadorial level diplomatic relations and reinforced through high level visits and several bilateral agreements. I believe there is much untapped potential in our partnership and cooperation.”

“Therefore, I propose that we take a leap forward in our relationship from a declaration phase to an implementation phase in generating tangible outcomes on the agreements that we have reached with the blessings of our leaders and policy makers,” he added.

Ambassador Mohideen noted that Sri Lanka is seeking to develop ties in trade and commerce, tourism, education and other areas.

“On the bilateral front we have seen significant developments this year. Qatar Charity has recommenced their work in Sri Lanka which would provide tangible outcomes benefiting vulnerable and marginalised communities. Discussions are also underway between Ministry of Education in Sri Lanka and Education Above All Foundation in order to provide assistance in the education front,” he added.



Ambassador Mohideen also added that the Sri Lankan embassy in Doha seeks to establish a Foreign Ministry level consultation committee; organise the third session of the Qatar-Sri Lanka Joint Economy, Commercial and Technical Commission; and create a platform which would act as an umbrella organisation in promoting trade between Qatar and Sri Lanka.

He also emphasised on the ongoing economic challenges in Sri Lanka and said that the country has overcome several hardships in the past with resilience, and lauded the support extended by Qatar in overcoming the situation prevailing in Sri Lanka.

“Similarly, here’s my profound belief that showing the same resilience that we as one nation could overcome the economic challenges; synergise in our energies within and outside our country with the assistance and partnership of our true international friends such as Qatar,” said Ambassador Mohideen.

A short documentary on the diversity and beauty of Sri Lanka was screened, and traditional dance and songs were performed for the guests.

Source - The Peninsula

-Agencies