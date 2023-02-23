Suspect shot dead while in Police custody

A 30-year-old suspect has been gunned down while in Police custody, Sri Lanka Police reported.

Accordingly, the incident took place at around 06:00 a.m. today (23 Feb.), in the Madawala area of Katunayake, when the suspect was brought to a marshy land in the area by the Police in order to retrieve a cache of weapons he had apparently hidden, Police said.

Police had then opened fire at the suspect when he allegedly attempted to hurl a grenade, which had been buried at the site, at the group of Police personnel.

The suspect had been arrested in Matara yesterday (22 Feb.) on suspicion of being involved in several crimes including murders.