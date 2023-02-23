IUSF convenor arrested during student monks protest inside Education Ministry

February 23, 2023   04:35 pm

Convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), Wasantha Mudalige has been arrested along with student Buddhist monks of the Buddhist and Pali University a short while ago (23 Feb.), after they forcibly entered the Ministry of Education premises in Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

The group demanded that the university be reopened and that action be taken against the Sri Lanka Police, over the force used against them at the Satyagraha held at Pitipana Junction in Homagama yesterday (22 Feb.).

Police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse a group of student Buddhist monks of the Inter-University Bikkhu Federation (IUBF) last evening, while they were staging a Satyagraha.

Students from the Pali & Buddhist University forcibly enter the Education Ministry premises at Pelawatte, Battaramulla demanding the reopening of the university & action against police for using tear gas & water cannons yesterday 

