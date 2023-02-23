Proper procedure to be introduced to burn 3,000kg of seized narcotics

February 23, 2023   05:12 pm

A proper, legal procedure will be introduced to burn and dispose of the seized 3,000 kilograms of narcotics in the custody of the Government Analyst’s Department, Justice Minister Dr. Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says.

His remarks came during a special media briefing held at the Justice Ministry today.

Speaking further, the lawmaker pledged to impose the maximum possible punishment on the drug dealers who operate their syndicates internationally and peddle narcotics to Sri Lanka.

Raising concerns about the rising number of drug dealers in the country, Minister Rajapakshe pointed out that arresting each and every one of them is impossible.

However, security forces will continue to crack down on the fishing vessels smuggling in narcotics via the seas off the southern and the northern coasts of the island, he added.

Further, the justice minister vowed to implement a proper procedure to rehabilitate the drug addicts while keeping them in custody.

