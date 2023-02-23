Cancer hospital equipment held up by Customs released  state minister

February 23, 2023   05:32 pm

State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says that the stock of equipment imported for the purpose of repairing a machine at the Cancer Hospital, which was held up without clearance by the Sri Lanka Customs, has been released immediately.

The State Minister pointed out that the stock of equipment was held up as a result of a delay caused by the private company that imported the relevant equipment, and not due to any delays caused by Sri Lanka Customs.

State Minister Siyambalapitiya, who expressed his gratitude to the opposition MP Eran Wickremeratne for notifying of the matter in parliament yesterday (Feb. 22), also mentioned that he ordered the stock of equipment to be released as soon as possible.

Furthermore, he emphasized that when importing such equipment, Sri Lanka Customs should be notified in writing that it was imported for the cancer hospital, adding that the equipment were released as soon as the relevant letter from the Director of the Cancer Hospital was issued.

