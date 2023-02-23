Harsha claims unwillingness to protect thieves cost him COPF chairmanship

February 23, 2023   05:56 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Harsha de Silva has spoken out on the recent appointment of fellow party member Mayantha Dissanayake as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Finance (COPF), a position previously held by him. 

Issuing a statement on the matter, the former COPF chairman accused the 
government of having sacked him due to his unwillingness to “protect thieves and enable them to steal from the people”. 

“It is clear that I was illegally driven away from my post as the Chairman of COPF by this group of crooks so that they can continue stealing from the people”, the MP said in the statement.

He noted that his unpopular decisions such as not approving certain Bills until they were sufficiently analysed acted as an obstruction to those who had other motives. 

“I am saddened by the fact that I have now become a political victim despite having served the country. However, I will not back down, I will stand up stronger than before to defeat this ring of crooks”, he said, adding that he strongly believes that he possesses the necessary qualifications to serve as the Chairman of COPF. 

The SJB MP further stated that he is of the strong belief that Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, together with the SJB, will stand up against this injustice, and that the matter will be resolved in court based on their behavior in this regard. 

Earlier today (23 Feb.), SJB MP Mayantha Dissanayake was appointed as the COPF Chairman in Parliament, in terms of the Standing Orders of Parliament.

