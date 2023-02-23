CMEV to go to courts over 2023 LG polls by end of this week

Co-Convenor of the Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV), Dr. Pakiasothy Saravanamuttu, has stated that they will consider going to court before the end of this week, pertaining to concerns surrounding the 2023 Local Government (LG) polls.

Speaking at a press conference held by the CMEV today (23 Feb.), Dr. Pakiasothy assured that all necessary action will be taken to ensure that the LG election is held, despite ‘conspiracies by the Executive’ to postpone them.

“Our concerns here are with a very palpable, obvious, almost like a conspiracy to postpone these elections by the Executive of this country. We’ve had the Government officers, the Treasury, the Election Commission as well not functioning in the way it ought to in the best interest of electoral democracy”, he said.

He further noted that the CMEV remains unconvinced of the arguments that Sri Lanka’s political instability and financial crisis stand in the way of the polls being held, as elections have previously been held in such adverse conditions.

“Whatever the reasons are, saving preserving respecting and safeguarding our democratic rights must take precedence over everything else”, Dr. Pakiasothy said in this regard.

“The crisis of governance cannot be, in any way, resolved by postponing elections - the fundamental right to the franchise”, he further emphasised, highlighting that the ongoing crisis must ensure that Sri Lanka has effective checks and balances, and not, instead, set a ‘terrible’ precedent for the future.