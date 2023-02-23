CMEV to go to courts over 2023 LG polls by end of this week

CMEV to go to courts over 2023 LG polls by end of this week

February 23, 2023   07:55 pm

Co-Convenor of the Centre for Monitoring Election Violence (CMEV), Dr. Pakiasothy Saravanamuttu, has stated that they will consider going to court before the end of this week, pertaining to concerns surrounding the 2023 Local Government (LG) polls.

Speaking at a press conference held by the CMEV today (23 Feb.), Dr. Pakiasothy assured that all necessary action will be taken to ensure that the LG election is held, despite ‘conspiracies by the Executive’ to postpone them.

“Our concerns here are with a very palpable, obvious, almost like a conspiracy to postpone these elections by the Executive of this country. We’ve had the Government officers, the Treasury, the Election Commission as well not functioning in the way it ought to in the best interest of electoral democracy”, he said.

He further noted that the CMEV remains unconvinced of the arguments that Sri Lanka’s political instability and financial crisis stand in the way of the polls being held, as elections have previously been held in such adverse conditions.

“Whatever the reasons are, saving preserving respecting and safeguarding our democratic rights must take precedence over everything else”, Dr. Pakiasothy said in this regard.

“The crisis of governance cannot be, in any way, resolved by postponing elections - the fundamental right to the franchise”, he further emphasised, highlighting that the ongoing crisis must ensure that Sri Lanka has effective checks and balances, and not, instead, set a ‘terrible’ precedent for the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Supreme Court to consider petitions filed against and for holding LG election

Supreme Court to consider petitions filed against and for holding LG election

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.23

'Election has not been postponed, as there is no election to postpone' - President in Parliament

'Election has not been postponed, as there is no election to postpone' - President in Parliament

First consignment of imported eggs to reach Sri Lanka this weekend

First consignment of imported eggs to reach Sri Lanka this weekend

Damitha Abeyratne urges the President not to protect corrupt politicians

Damitha Abeyratne urges the President not to protect corrupt politicians

Buddhadasa Vithanarachchi on the turning points of Sri Lanka's political civilization

Buddhadasa Vithanarachchi on the turning points of Sri Lanka's political civilization

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)

Tourism Ministry launches 'Travel Card' (English)