IMF will inevitably be blamed for further depleting Sri Lankas economy - Patali

IMF will inevitably be blamed for further depleting Sri Lankas economy - Patali

February 23, 2023   08:43 pm

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Patali Champika Ranawaka has written to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) office in Sri Lanka, questioning whether the recently introduced electricity tariffs and the fuel price hike is in accordance with the IMF criteria.

Accordingly, the relevant letter was sent by Ranawaka, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Sub Committee on Economic Stabilization Committee, to the IMF office in Sri Lanka, located in the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) building.

He asserted that the unrealistic taxes imposed on fuel and electricity will ultimately lead to Sri Lanka’s economy further depleting, adding that the IMF will inevitably be held responsible for this.

MP Ranawaka also raised concerns that the public’s opposition to these taxes will eventually jeopardise the country’s debt stabilisation programme.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Election Commission has not legally decided on election date  President (English)

Election Commission has not legally decided on election date  President (English)

Election Commission has not legally decided on election date  President (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Supreme Court to consider petitions filed against and for holding LG election

Supreme Court to consider petitions filed against and for holding LG election

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.23

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'MIDDAY PRIME' 2023.02.23

'Election has not been postponed, as there is no election to postpone' - President in Parliament

'Election has not been postponed, as there is no election to postpone' - President in Parliament

First consignment of imported eggs to reach Sri Lanka this weekend

First consignment of imported eggs to reach Sri Lanka this weekend

Damitha Abeyratne urges the President not to protect corrupt politicians

Damitha Abeyratne urges the President not to protect corrupt politicians