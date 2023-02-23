Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) Patali Champika Ranawaka has written to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) office in Sri Lanka, questioning whether the recently introduced electricity tariffs and the fuel price hike is in accordance with the IMF criteria.

Accordingly, the relevant letter was sent by Ranawaka, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Parliamentary Sub Committee on Economic Stabilization Committee, to the IMF office in Sri Lanka, located in the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) building.

He asserted that the unrealistic taxes imposed on fuel and electricity will ultimately lead to Sri Lanka’s economy further depleting, adding that the IMF will inevitably be held responsible for this.

MP Ranawaka also raised concerns that the public’s opposition to these taxes will eventually jeopardise the country’s debt stabilisation programme.