10-member committee appointed to draft new constitution for SLC

February 23, 2023   09:34 pm

A 10-member experts’ committee has been appointed by the Ministry of Sports to draft a new constitution for Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Accordingly, the committee will be chaired by Justice K. T. Chitrasiri, the Office of the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs said in a statement issued in this regard.

Attached below is the relevant statement:

 

Statement issued on the appointment of a 10-member committee to draft a new constitution for SLC by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

