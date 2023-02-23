Sri Lanka to be reviewed in upcoming Human Rights Committee session

Sri Lanka, amongst five other countries, is due to be reviewed in the upcoming session of the United Nations Human Rights Committee on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

The 137th session will be held from 27 February – 24 March 2023, and will review the State reports of Sri Lanka, Peru, Panama, Egypt, Zambia and Turkmenistan.

All six countries are amongst the 173 members of the ICCPR, and are thus required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on the implementation of the Covenant by each of the delegations.

Accordingly, a variety of issues will be discussed through public dialogues at the session, including states of emergency and counter-terrorism measures in Sri Lanka, along with accountability for serious violations of human rights, gender based violence, the independence of the judiciary and the administration of fair justice etc.