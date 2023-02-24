Showers or thundershowers expected later today

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa. Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle at night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.