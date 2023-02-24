Showers or thundershowers expected later today

Showers or thundershowers expected later today

February 24, 2023   08:26 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night, the Department of Meteorology says.

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern and Uva provinces.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Trincomalee via Batticaloa. Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Galle at night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 20-30 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 40 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and from Galle to Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Hambanthota via Puttalam, Colombo and Galle will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Tax expert N.R. Gajendran says corporates are silent on tax hike (English)

Tax expert N.R. Gajendran says corporates are silent on tax hike (English)

Tax expert N.R. Gajendran says corporates are silent on tax hike (English)

State Minister Diana Gamage urges Russian President to end invasion of Ukraine (English)

State Minister Diana Gamage urges Russian President to end invasion of Ukraine (English)

SC defers hearing of petition seeking to postpone Local Govt polls

SC defers hearing of petition seeking to postpone Local Govt polls

BOI approval for two wind power plants in Mannar, Pooneryn by India's Adani Group (English)

BOI approval for two wind power plants in Mannar, Pooneryn by India's Adani Group (English)

Election Commission has not legally decided on election date  President (English)

Election Commission has not legally decided on election date  President (English)

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

I brought Mujibur into Parliament, and I intend on keeping him here  President

I brought Mujibur into Parliament, and I intend on keeping him here  President

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana