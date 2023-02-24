HRCSL to look into prevailing shortage of medicines

February 24, 2023   09:12 am

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) has decided to conduct a special probe into the shortage and soaring prices of medicines, following a petition lodged in this regard.

According to the commission, notices have been issued to the Health Ministry for investigations into the matter.

The petition had been filed Physicians’ Trade Union Alliance for Medical and Civil Rights, alleging that the prevailing medicine shortage is a violation of human rights.

The Secretary to the Health Ministry, the Director-General of Health Services and the National Medicines Regulatory Authority (NMRA) have been named as the respondents of this petition.

