President says plans afoot to attract 2 million tourists annually

February 24, 2023   12:44 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has pledged to necessary steps to boost the tourism sector to make Sri Lanka a tourist destination throughout the year.

Joining a meeting with tourism sector stakeholders in Galle District last evening (Feb 23), the Head of State mentioned the implementation of a well-organized action programme to revamp the tourism sector that faced setbacks recently due to the economic crisis facing Sri Lanka.

Yesterday’s meeting, themed “surviving and overcoming the challenges in the tourism sector”, focused on the issues in the industry. The discussion was held at the Citrus Hotel in Hikkaduwa.

President Wickremesinghe also noted that plans are afoot to initiate a programme to woo more than 2 million tourists who are capable of spending at least USD 500 per day to visit the island nation. Thereby, a committee has been appointed to implement this initiative, he continued, adding that he is currently awaiting the committee’s report on the matter.

During his visit, President Wickremesinghe also engaged in cordial discussions with the people who gathered to the Hikkaduwa town, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Tax expert N.R. Gajendran says corporates are silent on tax hike (English)

Tax expert N.R. Gajendran says corporates are silent on tax hike (English)

State Minister Diana Gamage urges Russian President to end invasion of Ukraine (English)

State Minister Diana Gamage urges Russian President to end invasion of Ukraine (English)

SC defers hearing of petition seeking to postpone Local Govt polls

SC defers hearing of petition seeking to postpone Local Govt polls

BOI approval for two wind power plants in Mannar, Pooneryn by India's Adani Group (English)

BOI approval for two wind power plants in Mannar, Pooneryn by India's Adani Group (English)

Election Commission has not legally decided on election date  President (English)

Election Commission has not legally decided on election date  President (English)

I brought Mujibur into Parliament, and I intend on keeping him here  President

I brought Mujibur into Parliament, and I intend on keeping him here  President

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana