President says plans afoot to attract 2 million tourists annually

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has pledged to necessary steps to boost the tourism sector to make Sri Lanka a tourist destination throughout the year.

Joining a meeting with tourism sector stakeholders in Galle District last evening (Feb 23), the Head of State mentioned the implementation of a well-organized action programme to revamp the tourism sector that faced setbacks recently due to the economic crisis facing Sri Lanka.

Yesterday’s meeting, themed “surviving and overcoming the challenges in the tourism sector”, focused on the issues in the industry. The discussion was held at the Citrus Hotel in Hikkaduwa.

President Wickremesinghe also noted that plans are afoot to initiate a programme to woo more than 2 million tourists who are capable of spending at least USD 500 per day to visit the island nation. Thereby, a committee has been appointed to implement this initiative, he continued, adding that he is currently awaiting the committee’s report on the matter.

During his visit, President Wickremesinghe also engaged in cordial discussions with the people who gathered to the Hikkaduwa town, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.