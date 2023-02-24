SLPP postpones inaugural election campaign rally in Apura

SLPP postpones inaugural election campaign rally in Apura

February 24, 2023   01:31 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has cancelled its public rally which was scheduled to be held in Anuradhapura today (Feb 24), due to the uncertainty over the 2023 Local Government election.

Speaking on the matter, MP S.M. Chandrasena said the party decided to cancel its inaugural LG election campaign rally as the court is yet to deliver its verdict on the polls.

During a discussion, the SLPP members decided that it is best to postpone the election campaign rally to mid-March after the court delivers its verdict.

Accordingly, the SLPP will show its power by holding a mass public rally in March at the Salgadu Grounds in Anuradhapura, MP Chandrasena said further.

“Some people claim that the SLPP has collapsed, that the party is unable to hold a public rally. But we will hold a mass public rally in Anuradhapura in response to these claims.”

