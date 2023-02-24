57 including IUSFs Mudalige presented before court

57 including IUSFs Mudalige presented before court

February 24, 2023   03:19 pm

The group of 57 persons including Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige, who were arrested yesterday (23 Feb.) for storming the Ministry of Education, were presented before the court a short while ago (24 Feb.).

A total of 48 Buddhist monks and nine others, including Mudalige, were arrested yesterday after forcibly entering the Ministry of Education premises in Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

The students broke into the premises demanding that the university be reopened and that action be taken against the Sri Lanka Police, over the force used against them at the Satyagraha held at Pitipana Junction in Homagama on Wednesday (22 Feb.).

Water cannons and tear gas were fired by the Police on Wednesday evening in attempts to disperse a group of student Buddhist monks of the Inter-University Bikkhu Federation (IUBF) who were staging a Satyagraha.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New LG election dates to be announced on March 03

New LG election dates to be announced on March 03

New LG election dates to be announced on March 03

Election Commission convenes meeting to decide on Local Govt polls

Election Commission convenes meeting to decide on Local Govt polls

Heated debate in parliament over COPF chairmanship

Heated debate in parliament over COPF chairmanship

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Tax expert N.R. Gajendran says corporates are silent on tax hike (English)

Tax expert N.R. Gajendran says corporates are silent on tax hike (English)

State Minister Diana Gamage urges Russian President to end invasion of Ukraine (English)

State Minister Diana Gamage urges Russian President to end invasion of Ukraine (English)

SC defers hearing of petition seeking to postpone Local Govt polls

SC defers hearing of petition seeking to postpone Local Govt polls

BOI approval for two wind power plants in Mannar, Pooneryn by India's Adani Group (English)

BOI approval for two wind power plants in Mannar, Pooneryn by India's Adani Group (English)