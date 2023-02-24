The group of 57 persons including Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) convenor Wasantha Mudalige, who were arrested yesterday (23 Feb.) for storming the Ministry of Education, were presented before the court a short while ago (24 Feb.).

A total of 48 Buddhist monks and nine others, including Mudalige, were arrested yesterday after forcibly entering the Ministry of Education premises in Pelawatte, Battaramulla.

The students broke into the premises demanding that the university be reopened and that action be taken against the Sri Lanka Police, over the force used against them at the Satyagraha held at Pitipana Junction in Homagama on Wednesday (22 Feb.).

Water cannons and tear gas were fired by the Police on Wednesday evening in attempts to disperse a group of student Buddhist monks of the Inter-University Bikkhu Federation (IUBF) who were staging a Satyagraha.