New LG election dates to be announced next week

February 24, 2023   03:21 pm

The new dates for the 2023 Local Government polls will be announced on March 03, 2023, the Election Commission announced in a media release today.

Thereby, the LG election will not be held on March 09 as scheduled due to matters beyond the control of the election body, the communiqué read further.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Election Commission this morning (Feb 24) to decide whether the LG polls would be held on March 09.

It was attended by the chairman of the election body, Attorney-at-Law Nimal G. Punchihewa and its members, M.M. Mohammed, S.B. Diwaratne and P.P. Pathirana.

At this meeting, it was also decided to submit a written request to the Speaker of Parliament to intervene to urge the Treasury to make available the funds required to conduct the LG polls, the election body said further.

Meanwhile, a report compiled on the constitutional actions taken by the Election Commission with regard to the LG polls which was initially slated to be held on March 09 will also be handed over to the Speaker, along with the aforementioned request.

