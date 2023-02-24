2023 LG polls must be held  Mahinda Rajapaksa

2023 LG polls must be held  Mahinda Rajapaksa

February 24, 2023   07:08 pm

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has stated that it is essential that the 2023 Local Government (LG) election be held, in order to uphold the rights of the people.

Speaking to the media in Kandy today (24 Feb.), Rajapaksa stated that it is the Government’s duty to hold the election despite the ongoing crisis, as it is the only way in which the people’s needs can be determined.

“We knew how to win, the current government is not sure whether or not they will win”, the former Head of State told reporters when asked how the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP)  managed to hold elections without any postponements during their tenure.

Meanwhile, when questioned on his opinion pertaining to the full implementation of the 13th Amendment, Rajapaksa stated that although the current government believes that such a legislature is necessary, the SLPP does not share the same idea.

“We do not think it is necessary”, he told reporters when questioned.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine

New LG election dates to be announced on March 03

New LG election dates to be announced on March 03

All 22 million except President know that there's an election due to be held - Sajith

All 22 million except President know that there's an election due to be held - Sajith

President pledges to make Sri Lanka a year-round tourist destination

President pledges to make Sri Lanka a year-round tourist destination

Lawyer claims 57 people arrested over Education Ministry protests ' brutally ' beaten up

Lawyer claims 57 people arrested over Education Ministry protests ' brutally ' beaten up

Ranil Wickremesinghe doesn't have the power to postpone elections  Anura

Ranil Wickremesinghe doesn't have the power to postpone elections  Anura

Election Commission convenes meeting to decide on Local Govt polls

Election Commission convenes meeting to decide on Local Govt polls