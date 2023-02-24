2023 LG polls must be held  Mahinda Rajapaksa

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa has stated that it is essential that the 2023 Local Government (LG) election be held, in order to uphold the rights of the people.

Speaking to the media in Kandy today (24 Feb.), Rajapaksa stated that it is the Government’s duty to hold the election despite the ongoing crisis, as it is the only way in which the people’s needs can be determined.

“We knew how to win, the current government is not sure whether or not they will win”, the former Head of State told reporters when asked how the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) managed to hold elections without any postponements during their tenure.

Meanwhile, when questioned on his opinion pertaining to the full implementation of the 13th Amendment, Rajapaksa stated that although the current government believes that such a legislature is necessary, the SLPP does not share the same idea.

“We do not think it is necessary”, he told reporters when questioned.