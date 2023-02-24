Army soldier at Panagoda camp takes his own life

Army soldier at Panagoda camp takes his own life

February 24, 2023   08:31 pm

A soldier attached to the army camp in Panagoda committed suicide by shooting himself today (Feb 24).

According to the army spokesperson, the soldier in question had used his service firearm to commit suicide.

 

 

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available for immediate support: 

- For emergencies contact the National Mental Health Helpline 1926

- Sumithrayo: +94 11 2 682535/+94 11 2 682570 

- CCCline: 1333 (toll free)

