Special commodity levy on imported eggs slashed ahead of arrival of first cargo

The first consignment of imported eggs is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka on Monday (Feb 27), Trade Minister Nalin Fernando says.

The shipment containing 02 million eggs was procured by Sri Lanka State Trading (General) Corporation.

After taking into account the increase in prices and the shortage of eggs in the local market, the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval on January 02 for a proposal submitted by the Trade Minister to import eggs to Sri Lanka.

In the meantime, the special commodity levy imposed on imported eggs has been revised.

Accordingly, the levy per egg imposed by the Finance Ministry has been reduced by the State Trading (General) Corporation from Rs. 50 to Rs. 1 for a period of three months.

The revised levy is effective from February 21, according to the Finance Ministry.