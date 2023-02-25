Belarus, Sri Lanka discuss ways to promote business contacts

Belarus and Sri Lanka have explored the possibilities of developing business contacts, BelTA learned from the National Center for Marketing of Belarus.

Representatives of the National Center for Marketing held an introductory meeting with the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (Sri Lanka). The parties agreed on steps to raise awareness of companies of Belarus and Sri Lanka of cooperation opportunities.

“Despite the focus on export promotion, the interaction of such structures is mutually beneficial. It helps invigorate business contacts, which will eventually materialize into contracts,” the National Center for Marketing informed.

The center plans to hold a webinar for Sri Lankan companies to tell them about promising avenues of cooperation with Belarus. The center will also tell the Belarusian business community how they can benefit from cooperation with Sri Lanka and provide an online platform for direct negotiations.

Source - BelTA

-Agencies