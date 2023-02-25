Attempts afoot to reappoint Mahinda Rajapaksa as PM - Channa Jayasumana

‘Nidahasa Janatha Sandhanaya’ Parliamentarian Prof. Channa Jayasumana says that there are attempts to reappoint former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister by stripping Dinesh Gunawardena of the post.



The MP claims that his friends representing the ruling party have requested assistance for the move.

The government should resign, he said adding that “solutions for the country’s issues cannot be found by changing the prime minister.”

“We don’t support this effort. Mahinda Rajapaksa should now retire from politics and get some good rest at home.”

By doing so, Mahinda Rajapaksa can retain his reputation for whatever he has done for the country, MP Jayasumana expressed further.