EC requests Speaker to intervene to secure funds for LG polls
February 25, 2023 02:04 pm
Chairman of Election Commission Nimal G. Punchihewa says that he has sent a letter to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene asking him to intervene to urge the Treasury to release the funds required to hold the Local Government election.
The decision has been arrived at when the Election Commission met yesterday (Feb. 24).
The Election Commission’s chairman further stated that the relevant letter was sent to the Speaker yesterday itself.