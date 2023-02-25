Dozens injured after bus falls down precipice in Nelligala

At least 25 were reported injured after a bus carrying pilgrims toppled down a precipice on Nelligala – Muruththettuwa road in the Kandy district today (Feb. 25).

The bus, which has been on a pilgrimage to Nelligala Temple, was carrying approximately 48 passengers, Ada Derana reporter said.

Meanwhile, the 25 injured pilgrims have been rushed to the Kandy and Peradeniya Hospitals for treatment.

The accident has taken place after the bus veered off the road and fell down a precipice.

The group of pilgrims is reportedly the residents of the Moratuwa area.