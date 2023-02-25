Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

February 25, 2023   04:49 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory on the thundershowers and lightning activity in several parts of the country during the late hours of the day.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely in some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Trade union reps meet with President seeking solution for unfair tax revision

Trade union reps meet with President seeking solution for unfair tax revision

Trade union reps meet with President seeking solution for unfair tax revision

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.25

NEWS IN BRIEF ' MIDDAY PRIME' - 2023.02.25

57th free medical clinic by Manusath Derana held in Siyambalanduwa

57th free medical clinic by Manusath Derana held in Siyambalanduwa

Inspiring story of a village producing papers using invasive plant

Inspiring story of a village producing papers using invasive plant

Robbers clear out warehouse storing dry rations after tying up security officer

Robbers clear out warehouse storing dry rations after tying up security officer

China calls for fair, objective & in-depth analysis on causes of global debt issues

China calls for fair, objective & in-depth analysis on causes of global debt issues

Only party that says LG polls must definitely be held is SJB  Sajith

Only party that says LG polls must definitely be held is SJB  Sajith

SJBs local govt election candidates engage in coconut-breaking ritual

SJBs local govt election candidates engage in coconut-breaking ritual