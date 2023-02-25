Advisory issued for thundershowers and severe lightning

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory on the thundershowers and lightning activity in several parts of the country during the late hours of the day.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts in the afternoon or at night.

Fairly heavy showers above 50mm are likely in some places.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.