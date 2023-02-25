Suspect arrested at BIA flees

A suspect who was arrested at Katunayake Airport has fled police custody.

The suspect was arrested when he arrived at Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to fly out to Dubai under a fake name, and later, he had escaped from police custody there.

It has been revealed that the suspect was involved in several crimes including murders and that an overseas travel ban was previously imposed on him.

Police Media Spokesperson, SSP Nihal Thalduwa mentioned that investigations have been initiated in order to arrest the suspect.