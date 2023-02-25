Major earthquake may jolt parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal anytime

Scientists warn that the entire Himalayan region is highly vulnerable to tremors and the strong possibility of a major earthquake is always there.

The massive earthquake that rattled Turkey and Syria has taken over 47,000 lives and left millions homeless. It is heart-wrenching to look at the visuals as people grieve over their lost family, friends and homes. Such major events often trigger the question if another earthquake awaits? Well, according experts Uttarakhand is prone to such major disaster anytime.

“Earth’s surface comprises various plates that are constantly in motion. The Indian plate is moving about 5 cm per year, leading to accumulation of stress along the Himalayas increasing the possibility of a greater earthquake,” said Dr N Purnachandra Rao, Chief Scientist, NGRI speaking to news agency ANI.

He further added, “We’ve a strong network of 18 seismograph stations in Uttarakhand. The region referred to as the seismic gap between Himachal & western part of Nepal incl Uttarakhand is prone to earthquakes that might occur at any time.”

‘Great earthquake” in Uttarakhand

Speaking to TOI, Rao said that a “great earthquake” is inevitable in the Uttarakhand region as a lot of stress is building up beneath the surface. However, one cannot predict the date or time of the earthquake, he further added.

The magnitude of the disaster may depend on several factors like geographic area, population, construction quality and others. Rao also stated that an earthquake similar to magnitude of that like in Turkey is likely to occur but one cannot predict the exact date and time.

Although the region falls over what is a called a seismic gap, the area under the earth is accumulating lot of tension and can only be released through an earthquake, reported TOI.

Another earthquake in Himalaya?

Last year, scientists said there is a strong possibility of a major earthquake in the Himalayan region. According to a report by news agency PTI, Senior Geophysicist of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology Ajay Paul said the Himalayas have come into existence as a result of a collision between Indian and Eurasian plates.

Due to constant pressure of the Eurasian plate on the Indian plate, strained energy accumulating under it keeps releasing itself from time to time in the form of earthquakes, Paul said.

“Occurrence of earthquakes due to accumulation of strained energy under the Himalayas is a normal and relentless process. The entire Himalayan region is highly vulnerable to tremors and the strong possibility of a major earthquake is always there,” Paul said.

Need to be earthquake ready

In the wake of the recent earthquake, Paul also underlined the need for better preparation to minimise the damage to life and property. The constructions should be earthquake resistant, people should be made aware of what can be done by way of preparations before earthquakes, at the time of their occurrence and after they have happened, Paul said.

Mock drills should be conducted at least once every year, he said, adding that if these things are done, the damages by an earthquake can be reduced by 99.99 per cent.

