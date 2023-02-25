Four cops including OIC arrested after suspect flees custody at BIA

Four cops including OIC arrested after suspect flees custody at BIA

February 25, 2023   09:56 pm

Four police officers have been arrested in relation to the incident in which a suspect, who was arrested at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) fled custody this evening (Feb. 25).

Police Media Spokesperson, SSP Nihal Thalduwa mentioned that among the arrested police officers are the OIC, a police sergeant and two police constables attached to the Katunayake airport police.

The suspect was arrested when he arrived at Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to fly out to Dubai under a fake name, and later, he had escaped from police custody there.

It has been revealed that the suspect was involved in several crimes including murders and that an overseas travel ban was previously imposed on him.

