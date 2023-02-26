Showers expected in parts of the country

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kalutara, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

A few showers may occur in Eastern province and in Mullaitivu district while mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island, it said.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.