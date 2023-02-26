Imported eggs to be sold at Rs. 30 to food manufacturers

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has assured that eggs imported from India will be sold to food manufacturers at a price of Rs. 30.

Highlighting that those eggs being imported by the State Trading Corporation (STC) will not be released into the market, Siyambalapaitiya emphasized that only the STC has been permitted to import eggs into the country.

The Cabinet of Ministers recently approved the importation of eggs in a bid to address the shortage of eggs in the market and to bring down the soaring prices.