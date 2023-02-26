Sergeant remanded, OIC & two others granted bail after suspect flees custody at BIA

One of the four police officers who were arrested yesterday (25 Feb.) over the incident in which a suspect, who was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, fled custody.

Accordingly, a Sergeant who was amongst the arrestees has been remanded, while the other three arrestees – the OIC of the Katunayake Airport Police Station and two other police constables – were released on bail on orders of the Negombo Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was arrested when he arrived at the BIA to fly out to Dubai under a fake name, and had later escaped from police custody there.

It has been revealed that the suspect was involved in several crimes including murders and that an overseas travel ban was previously imposed on him.