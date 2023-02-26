Pakistan Naval Chief meets Commander of SL Navy during four-day visit

The Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi who is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka, met with Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera at the Navy Headquarters yesterday (25 Feb.).

The visiting Admiral was accorded a formal and elegant Guard of Honour by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions upon his arrival, and was subsequently welcomed by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera.

After an exchange of pleasantries, the top military brass discussed several matters important to the navies of both countries, reminiscing the long-standing relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The cordial discussion drew to a close with an exchange of mementoes to mark the goodwill and camaraderie.

Having posed for a group photograph with the Commander of the Navy and the Board of Management, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi left his remarks in the Visitor’s Book at the office of Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy and took leave from the Navy Headquarters premises.

As part of this official visit, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi is scheduled to call on Hon. President, Secretary of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff and meet with Commanders of the Army and Air Force. In addition, he will also visit the Eastern Naval Command and Naval and Maritime Academy in Trincomalee.

Further, the Pakistan Navy Chief will also attend several programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Concluding the official visit, the Chief of Naval Staff of Pakistan Navy will leave the island on 28 February.