Fort Magistrate issues court order against NPP protest

The Fort Magistrate’s Court today (26 Feb.) issued an order preventing any protest marches from taking place in the Kollpitty and Fort areas.

Accordingly, the order was issued against 26 persons including Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanyake from entering several places including the Ministry of Finance, the President’s House and the Presidential Secretariat.

The relevant court order will be effective from 01:00 p.m. till 08:00 p.m. today.

This order comes in the backdrop of announcement of a protest march due to be staged by the National People’s Power (NPP) today.