No truth to claims behind PMs resignation  PMs Office

February 26, 2023   01:12 pm

The Prime Minister’s Office has categorically rejected recent claims that Premier Dinesh Gunawardena is preparing to resign from his post owing to pressures from certain political parties. 

Issuing a statement on the matter, the PM’s office stated: “There is no truth behind the rumors that are being spread claiming that Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena is going to resign”. 

The PM’s Office further assured that no such requests have been made by any political party thus far. 

The statement further noted that the spreading of such false claims are all part of an elaborate conspiracy to disrupt the efforts of the current administration.

