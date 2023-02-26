Heavy traffic in Colombo due to NPP protest

Heavy traffic in Colombo due to NPP protest

February 26, 2023   03:28 pm

The road section from the Nelum Pokuna Theatre towards Town Hall in Colombo is completely blocked owing to an ongoing protest by the National People’s Power (NPP). 

Ada Derana reporter said that severe traffic congestion has been reported in the area and surrounding roads due to the protest march.

Earlier today, both, the Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court issued orders preventing a total of 26 persons, including Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake from entering several areas in Colombo during the protest.

