Tear gas and water cannons fired at NPP protest

February 26, 2023   04:11 pm

Police have used tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters at Ibbanwala Junction near Town Hall in Colombo during the demonstration organized by the National People’s Power (NPP). 

Meanwhile, the road leading from the Nelum Pokuna Theatre towards Town Hall was completely blocked earlier due to the protest. 

The political party took to the streets today (26 Feb.), amidst two court orders being issued by both the Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, preventing a total of 26 persons, including Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake from entering several areas in Colombo during the protest. 

The NPP protest is being staged against the government demanding the holding of elections without delay.

