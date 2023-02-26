Charred bodies of elderly sisters found in Kayts

February 26, 2023   05:28 pm

The charred bodies of two females have been discovered behind a residence in the St. Mary area of Kayts, Jaffna. 

Police have confirmed that the victims, aged 72 and 74, were, in fact, sisters, and had died due to the same cause of death. 

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased were living together in the house behind which they were found, while it was later reported that although one of the victims was married, her husband and son had passed away. 

Further investigations into the deaths are currently underway by the Kayts Police.

