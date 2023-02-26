Nearly 20 injured and hospitalized during NPP protest

February 26, 2023   05:37 pm

Nearly 20 persons who were injured during today’s protest staged by the National People’s Power (NPP) were brought to the National Hospital in Colombo for treatment. 

Accordingly, hospital sources confirmed that those injured during the protest were brought for treatment after tear gas and water cannons were fired in attempts to disperse the protesters. 

Police had fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the group of protesters at Ibbanwala Junction near Town Hall in Colombo during the demonstration organized by the National People’s Power (NPP) earlier today (26 Feb.). 

Meanwhile, the road leading from the Nelum Pokuna Theatre towards Town Hall was also completely blocked due to the protest. 

The political party took to the streets today amidst two court orders being issued by both the Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, preventing a total of 26 persons, including Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake from entering several areas in Colombo during the protest. 

The NPP protest is being staged against the government and demanding the holding of elections without delay.

