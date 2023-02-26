President urges young lawyers to lead new legal developments in Port City

February 26, 2023   07:25 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged young lawyers to specialise in offshore economy law and a form a committee to lead new legal developments in the Port City.

Addressing the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Royal College Lawyers’ Association held at the Blue Ballroom of the Hilton Hotel Colombo yesterday (25 Feb.), the Head of State proposed the forming of a committee of lawyers focusing on offshore economy law, following the development of the Colombo Port City as a financial hub.

Wickremesinghe encouraged young lawyers to get a head-start on the legal areas in relation to making the Port City into a financial centre and emphasised the importance of taking on responsibility and leadership roles.

Highlighting the important role that Royal College has played in shaping the law and legal system in Sri Lanka, President Wickremesinghe suggested new areas of law that may emerge in the future. 

He also remphasisied his commitment to making tough decisions for the good of the economy and the country, even if they are unpopular. 

In a lighter vein, the President joked that he cannot make all the lawyers President’s Counsels but is happy to make them all Royal Counsels.

Meanwhile, the Welcome Speech was delivered by the President of Royal College Lawyers’ Association Rohan Sahabandu (PC) while outgoing Secretary of the Royal College Lawyers’ Association Harshana Matharaarachchi presented the report.

Rohan Sahabandu (PC) was re-elected as the President of the Royal College 
Lawyers’ Association. Newly elected secretary Lasitha Kanuwanaarachchi delivered the vote of thanks.

Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam, and Principal of the Royal College R. M. Ratnayake were also present at the occasion.

