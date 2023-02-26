A 60-year-old has been remanded until 08 March after being arrested on charges of molesting a group of girls at an orphanage in Rakwana, Ratnapura.

The arrestee, who was remanded on orders of the Ralmadulla Magistrate’s Court, has been identified as the husband of a warden at the orphanage, currently employed at a petrol shed in the area.

He was arrested on 24 February by the Ratnapura Police, following a tip-off they had received from the Divisional Secretariat of the Godakawela area, while the warden’s employment at the orphanage was also terminated following this incident.

Investigations have revealed that a girl who was subjected to serious sexual abuse at the orphanage was later forced to live with the warden and her husband after she turned 18 years old.

While the girl in question was admitted to the Kahawatte Hospital, Police assured that further investigations into the matter are underway.