Showers expected in several provinces and districts

February 27, 2023   07:55 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers may occur in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Mullaitivu district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Kankasanthurai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Matara to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Matara to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Pottuvil will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers

Police use tear gas and water cannons to disperse NPP protesters in Colombo

NEWS IN BRIEF - 'PRIME TIME' 2023.02.26

Sergeant remanded, OIC & two others granted bail after suspect flees custody at BIA

Namal responds to accusations over 'foreign accounts' of Rajapaksas

Karannagoda committee recommends CID probe against Gen. Shavendra Silva

Rajapaksa's incited racism and left the country bankrupt  Sajith

I am aware that you all have to pay additional taxes because of me, but it cant be helped - President

State Minister of Finance assures govt is working towards IMF board approval

