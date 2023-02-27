Showers expected in several provinces and districts

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers may occur in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Mullaitivu district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the Island.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Several spells of showers will occur in the sea area off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Kankasanthurai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 25-35 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 45-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Matara to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Pottuvil.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and Matara to Trincomalee via Hambantota and Pottuvil will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers