New members to be appointed for independent commissions this week

February 27, 2023   09:32 am

The appointment of new members for independent commissions will take place this week, says political sources.

Calling for applications related to the appointment of new members for independent commissions has reportedly been completed so far, and the analysis of applications is underway, according to sources.

Accordingly, a preliminary round of discussion regarding the appointment of new members is scheduled to be held this week.

It is reported that the selection of new commission members will be carried out following the preparation of an initial merit list from over 1,600 applications that have been received so far.

However, the final decision regarding the matter will be taken after the meeting of the Constitutional Council.

Meanwhile, although the Constitutional Council was scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Feb. 28), no final decision has been taken regarding the meeting so far, as per the political sources.

