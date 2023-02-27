Sajith condemns tear gas and water attack on NPP protestors

Leader of the Opposition, MP Sajith Premadasa has condemned the use of tear gas and water cannons by the police against the National People’s Power (NPP) protest held yesterday (Feb. 26).

In a twitter message, MP Premadasa has pointed out that no leader or party has ever been right all the time, and that’s why dissenting voices within a democracy are needed to be tolerated.

“No leader or party has ever been right all the time, it’s why we need to tolerate dissenting voices within a democracy.”

Further, he also highlights that the NPP’s protestors were tear gassed and many sustained injuries, mentioning that the government’s message to keep quiet and stand aside is loud and clear to the public.

“Today NPP protestors were tear gassed and many sustained many serious injuries. The Government’s message is loud and clear to the public, SHUT UP AND SIT DOWN”, it added.

Meanwhile, several individuals who were injured during yesterday’s protest staged by the NPP are still receiving treatment at the National Hospital in Colombo.

Nearly 20 persons who were injured during the protest were brought to the National Hospital for treatment after tear gas and water cannons were fired in attempts to disperse the protesters.

Police had fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse the group of protesters at Ibbanwala Junction near Town Hall in Colombo during the demonstration organized by the NPP against the government and demanding the holding of elections without delay.

The political party took to the streets today amidst two court orders being issued by both the Fort Magistrate’s Court and the Maligakanda Magistrate’s Court, preventing a total of 26 persons, including Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake from entering several areas in Colombo during the protest.