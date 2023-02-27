SC fixes dates to consider petition against failure to release funds to hold LG election

The Supreme Court has decided to support on March 03, the Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed by SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, requesting an order that failure to hold the Local Government (LG) election violates the peoples’ fundamental rights, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order has been issued in accordance with a request made by President’s Counsel Upul Jayasuriya, who appeared on behalf of the petitioning party, to take up the petition for consideration before March 09.

The petition was taken up before the three-member Supreme Court bench consisting of the Justices S.Turairaja, Yasantha Kodagoda and Priyantha Fernando this morning (Feb. 27).

The relevant petition has been filed by the General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara, naming a group of individuals including the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, the Chairman and the members of the Election Commission as the respondents of the petition.

The petition seeks a court order declaring that the respondents have violated the fundamental rights of the public through the relevant decision.