No decision to suspend National Fuel Pass QR system - Minister

February 27, 2023   12:09 pm

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara says that no decision has been taken to suspend the National Fuel Pass QR system from April 10. 

In a tweet, Minister Wijesekara revealed that the National Fuel Pass (NFP) data will be analyzed to gradually increase the quotas allocated.

Furthermore, the decisions on the system will be taken in consultation with Finance Ministry and other stakeholders in the next few months, the Minister expressed.

