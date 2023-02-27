One killed, two injured as cab crashes into bus

A fatal accident has taken place after a vehicle crashed into the rear of a private passenger bus which had stopped to pick up passengers at the Eriyagama Junction on Anuradhapura – Padeniya road.

Ada Derana reporter said that the cab which was travelling at high speed had collided with the bus, which was travelling from Anuradhapura to Kalutara, while three individuals were loading luggage in the rear luggage compartment of the bus.

There, one of the three individuals who was critically injured in the accident had died on the spot at the scene of the accident, while the other two injured were rushed to Tambuttegama Hospital.

They are reportedly receiving treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.