NPP candidate injured during protest dies in hospital

A member and local government candidate of the National People’s Power (NPP), who had suffered an injury during yesterday’s protest in Colombo, has reportedly succumbed to injuries today (Feb. 27).

The deceased has been identified as 61-year-old Nimal Amarasiri, an NPP candidate for the Nivithigala Pradeshiya Sabha at the upcoming 2023 Local Government Election.

Hospital sources said that he was admitted to the ICU of the Colombo National Hospital due to an eye injury sustained during the protest yesterday and that he had passed away at around 11.00 a.m. today.