INS Sukanya arrives in Colombo on official visit

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) ‘Sukanya’ arrived at the Port of Colombo on an official visit this morning (27th February 2023). The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

INS ‘Sukanya’ in a 101m long Offshore Patrol Vessel manned by 106 crew members. Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the ship Commander Pranav Anand called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Suresh De Silva at the Western Naval Command Headquarters this morning.

Further, a group of children of Diyakithulkanda Primary School in Galle will visit the ship and arrangements are in place to hand over school supplies, donated by the Indian Navy, to those children as well.

During the stay in the country, the crew of the ship will take part in several programmes organized by the Sri Lanka Navy to promote cooperation between two navies and visit some of the tourist attractions.

Concluding her official visit, ‘INS Sukanya’ will depart the island on 01st March and she is expected to engage in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a ship of the Sri Lanka Navy off Colombo.