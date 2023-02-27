Pakistani Navy Chief meets with President Ranil

February 27, 2023   09:14 pm

Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of Pakistan Navy, who is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka met President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the President’s Office this morning (27) and engaged in a discussion.

During the discussion, emphasis was placed on enhancing the maritime regional cooperation between Sri Lanka and Pakistan, alongside exploring opportunities for the further expansion of maritime activities between the two nations, the PMD said.

Symbolizing this meeting, the Pakistan Navy Chief presented a commemorative gift to President Wickremesinghe.

A group of senior naval officials from both countries attended the event, it said.

