President signs gazette declaring several services as essential services

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has signed a Gazette notification, a short while ago, declaring several services related to ports, airports and passenger transport services as essential services, with immediate effect, the PMD reported.

Accordingly, the special Gazette declares public transport services for passengers or goods, discharge, carriage, landing, storage, delivery and removal of articles of food or drink, or coal, oil, fuel from vessels within any port as defined for the purposes of the Customs Ordinance (Chapter 235), the provision and maintenance of facilities for transport services by road, rail or air, including roads, bridges, culverts, airports, ports and railway lines, as essential services with immediate effect.