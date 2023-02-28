Rainy conditions expected to enhance over the island

Rainy condition is expected to enhance to some extent over the island today, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Mullaitivu and Matale districts while fairly heavy showers above 75mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern and Uva provinces, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts during the afternoon or night. Fairly heavy showers above 50mm can be expected at some places in the above areas.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Northern Province.

Fairly strong gusty winds of about 40kmph can be expected over Northern, North-Central, Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea Areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Pottuvil to Kankasanthurai via Batticaloa and Trincomalee. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Matara via Galle during the evening or night.

Winds will be north-easterly and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph. Wind speed may increase up to 50-55 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Colombo via Puttalam and sea areas off the coast extending from Matara to Pottuvil via Hambantota will be rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be fairly rough.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers